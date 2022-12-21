Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.22. 28,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

