Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.