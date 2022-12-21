Ardor Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069691 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00052304 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001033 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007678 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021986 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
