ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.25 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.25 ($1.07). 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.75 ($1.14).

ASA International Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.33. The company has a market cap of £88.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

