Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Astar has a total market capitalization of $62.16 million and $1.79 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

