Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $18.00- EPS.

Shares of ATKR opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,851,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $42,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

