Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 21st. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

Featured Articles

