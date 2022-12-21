ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 7.7% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. 5,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ATRenew Stock Up 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $155,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

