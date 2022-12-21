Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading 7.7% Higher

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 11,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 88,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

