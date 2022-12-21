Avalanche 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103.96 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $103.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.81 or 0.00070298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021886 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche's total supply is 416,556,284 coins and its circulating supply is 311,150,294 coins.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

