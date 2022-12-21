Avalanche Price Reaches $11.71 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.71 or 0.00069740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $96.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007667 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022013 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000118 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,561,443 coins and its circulating supply is 311,155,453 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
