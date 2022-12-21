Avalanche Price Reaches $11.71 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.71 or 0.00069740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $96.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022013 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,561,443 coins and its circulating supply is 311,155,453 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

