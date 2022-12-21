Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $544.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.