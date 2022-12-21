Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $400.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

