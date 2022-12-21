B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.67. Approximately 11,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.69.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,462,310.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 171,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,008 over the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

