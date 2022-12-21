Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 586,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

