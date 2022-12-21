Barclays Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $82.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

