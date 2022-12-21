Barclays Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,504 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

