Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $279.85 million and $13.05 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
