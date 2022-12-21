Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.84 or 0.07203882 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.