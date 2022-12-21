BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.10 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $113.49 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $16,795.74 or 1.00025121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00226737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,846.4909298 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,856,046.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

