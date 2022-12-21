BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 451,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

