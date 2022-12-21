BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.