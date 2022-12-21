BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $415,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after purchasing an additional 171,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.27. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

