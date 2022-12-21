BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 37,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 7,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

