Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) rose 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 82,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 50,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 21.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 109,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,350. Insiders have bought 1,092,300 shares of company stock valued at $263,340 over the last 90 days.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

