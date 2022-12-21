Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

