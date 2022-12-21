Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,110 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,427,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,059. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

