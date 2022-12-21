bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 50,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,218,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 241.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

