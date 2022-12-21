BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,197 Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 213,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

FDMO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 24,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

