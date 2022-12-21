BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 17,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,561. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.