BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $114.61. 41,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,627. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.