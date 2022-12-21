BMS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

