BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 535,337 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.