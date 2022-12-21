BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,013 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,067,947 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

