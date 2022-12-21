BMS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.10. 8,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

