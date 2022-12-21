BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,853 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 122,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. 249,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

