Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $210.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,834. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $9,404,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 22.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 66.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

