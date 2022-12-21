British American Tobacco p.l.c. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
