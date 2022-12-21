Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 21.20 Per Share

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 804 ($9.77) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($11.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 792.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.36) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.66) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 981.25 ($11.92).

Insider Activity

About Britvic

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($94,045.26). Insiders acquired 59 shares of company stock valued at $45,383 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

