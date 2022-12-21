Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT at $7.80

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

DLAKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.