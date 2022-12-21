Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Target Price at $23.10

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.21) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($37.23) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.