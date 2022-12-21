Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price at $5.94

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

