Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 165.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

