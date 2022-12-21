Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$36.60

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNC shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.01.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.