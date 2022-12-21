Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $136.92

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

