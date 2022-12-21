Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 3,325,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

