Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

