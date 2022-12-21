Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,718 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 21.24. 248,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,904,945. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 30.25 and a 200 day moving average of 31.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 45.14.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

