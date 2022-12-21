Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

Bill.com stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. 27,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,438. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

