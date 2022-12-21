Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.81 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

